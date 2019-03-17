Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 8,349 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3,672.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742,694 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-acquires-8349-shares-of-under-armour-inc-uaa.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.