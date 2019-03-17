Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,300 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,120.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $180.97 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

