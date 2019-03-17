SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SRCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 39,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,333,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 625,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 56,758 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

