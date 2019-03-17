Square, Inc. (SQ) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Square were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Square by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 158,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,832.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Square to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $3,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,753,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,161 shares of company stock worth $97,247,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Square, Inc. (SQ) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/square-inc-sq-holdings-lifted-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.