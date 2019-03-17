Square, Inc. (SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $937.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $928.77 million to $943.15 million. Square posted sales of $668.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $125.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,161 shares of company stock valued at $97,247,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Square by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,832.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.