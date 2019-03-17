Spectrum Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

