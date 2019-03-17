SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,742 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,239,000 after buying an additional 117,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

