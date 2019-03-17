SparksPay (SPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $492.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $244,299.00 and approximately $492.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000383 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

