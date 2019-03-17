Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Aviva (AV) Share Price

Media stories about Aviva (LON:AV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aviva earned a news sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Aviva’s ranking:

Get Aviva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 528.77 ($6.91).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 433.90 ($5.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 20.75 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Aviva (AV) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-aviva-av-share-price.html.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.