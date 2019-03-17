SnapCoin (SNPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $264,657.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.43 or 0.17314502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051458 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 706,666,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,834,888 tokens. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io . The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

