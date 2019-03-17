Snap-on (SNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Snap-on has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company has a soft sales trend in the past few quarters, mostly due to sluggishness in the Tools Group segment. The company reported negative sales surprise for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2018. Lower sales at the International franchise business hurt revenues for Tools Group. This along with shortfalls in the OEM dealership arena weighed on organic sales. Further, adverse currency movements impacted top line. Volatility in raw-material prices and stiff competition are additional woes. However, the company delivered in-line earnings in the fourth quarter, after posting bottom line beat for more than seven years. The company is benefiting from robust business model and focus on value-creation processes. Further, broad-based strength in Commercial & Industrial Group division is also aiding performance.”

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Snap-on has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,589 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,532,000 after buying an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,941,000 after purchasing an additional 396,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the period.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.