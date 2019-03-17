Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 676 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

