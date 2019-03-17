Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and TOPBTC. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $93,494.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00392297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.01702232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230742 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004857 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

