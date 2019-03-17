SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0695 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,698.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.03480943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.01526216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.03867872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.01327391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00110635 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.01359226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00331699 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,421,423 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

