Shutterfly (SFLY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

SFLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shutterfly in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

SFLY opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 750 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $30,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $75,546.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

