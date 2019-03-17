Shriro Holdings Ltd (SHM) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Shriro Holdings Ltd (ASX:SHM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

SHM opened at A$0.69 ($0.49) on Friday. Shriro has a 52-week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of A$1.44 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Shriro Holdings Limited manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

