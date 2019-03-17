Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Decreases By 33.4%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,268 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 15th total of 572,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of MBOT opened at $8.59 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.40.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.