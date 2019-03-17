Short Interest in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Decreases By 21.9%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,103,394 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 15th total of 33,421,517 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,772,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,233,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 520,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 328,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI opened at $44.46 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

