Short Interest in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Rises By 32.3%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,178,410 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 15th total of 1,647,042 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew T. Wiley purchased 13,440 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,534.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,321,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826,200 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NASDAQ FOMX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

