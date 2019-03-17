Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Drops By 24.9%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 844,663 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 15th total of 1,125,414 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 226,255 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.
