Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Berkeley Group (BKG)

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,873 ($50.61) to GBX 3,877 ($50.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,280 ($42.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,708.64 ($48.46).

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,981 ($52.02) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,338 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

