Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Group (JUST)

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JUST. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 81.75 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69.15 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

