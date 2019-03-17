Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,049.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $36,494.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,886 shares in the company, valued at $471,846.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/shoe-carnival-inc-scvl-stake-lessened-by-citigroup-inc.html.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.