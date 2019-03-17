ShiftPixy (PIXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,242,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 327,756 shares.The stock last traded at $1.65 and had previously closed at $1.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
ShiftPixy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIXY)
ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.
