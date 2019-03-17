ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,242,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 327,756 shares.The stock last traded at $1.65 and had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/shiftpixy-pixy-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.