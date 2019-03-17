Shelly Radue Ibach Sells 10,000 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shelly Radue Ibach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 21st, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 15,112 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $664,776.88.

On Thursday, February 14th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $16,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 421,571 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $10,517,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sleep Number by 119.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 194,805 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

