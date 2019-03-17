Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 2,703,336 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,703,336 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $25,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,480.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of MOS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

