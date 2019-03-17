Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys 8,080,950 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,308,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080,950 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 4.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $162,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 58,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 41,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,525,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 52,408 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

