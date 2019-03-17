Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

SENS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

