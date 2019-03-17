Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) Chairman Acquires $82,230.00 in Stock

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,382.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SENEA opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.24 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SENEA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) Chairman Acquires $82,230.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/seneca-foods-corp-senea-chairman-acquires-82230-00-in-stock.html.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.