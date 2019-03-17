Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.
In other news, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $239,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,550. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $63.96 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.
