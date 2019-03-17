Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $239,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,550. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $63.96 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

