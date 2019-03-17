Sartorius (SARTF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Sartorius stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.05. Sartorius has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

