Sartorius AG (SRT3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.38 ($135.32).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €153.50 ($178.49) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Sartorius stock opened at €149.90 ($174.30) on Friday. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

