Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.19 ($29.29).

ETR:LHA opened at €21.13 ($24.57) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

