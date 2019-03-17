Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €69.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

FRA:SY1 opened at €81.78 ($95.09) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

