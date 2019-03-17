Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Receives $3.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on SB. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.66. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,350,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 666,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

