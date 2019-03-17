RWE (RWE) PT Set at €27.00 by Nord/LB

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.01 ($27.92).

FRA RWE opened at €22.49 ($26.15) on Friday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

