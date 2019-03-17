RSP Permian (RSPP) & Approach Resources (AREX) Head-To-Head Contrast

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RSP Permian and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RSP Permian N/A N/A N/A Approach Resources 20.85% -4.04% -2.20%

89.7% of RSP Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of RSP Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Approach Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RSP Permian and Approach Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RSP Permian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Approach Resources $105.35 million 0.96 -$112.35 million ($0.36) -2.97

RSP Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Approach Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RSP Permian and Approach Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RSP Permian 0 10 3 0 2.23 Approach Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

RSP Permian currently has a consensus target price of $54.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Approach Resources has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Approach Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Approach Resources is more favorable than RSP Permian.

Summary

RSP Permian beats Approach Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin. RSP Permian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved reserves were 181.5 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

