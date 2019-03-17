Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 723,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

