Royce & Associates LP Has $288,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $211.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $216.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,845,361.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

