Royce & Associates LP Buys 524 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.84). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

