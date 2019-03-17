Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 733,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,673. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $82,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after acquiring an additional 831,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 52,558.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 581,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $11,251,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

