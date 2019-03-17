Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.
RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
