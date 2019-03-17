Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.33.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.