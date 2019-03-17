Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €21.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.74 ($28.77).

ETR G1A opened at €24.30 ($28.26) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1 year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

