Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,092,000 after acquiring an additional 918,161 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 396.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,007,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after acquiring an additional 311,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.06.

ROK opened at $179.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

