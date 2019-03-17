RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $148,000.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $8.90 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/rmb-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-pioneer-high-income-trust-pht.html.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.