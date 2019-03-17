RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) Stock

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

NYSE BGH opened at $18.22 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

