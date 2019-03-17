RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Sells $1,763,475.28 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $1,763,475.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,623 shares in the company, valued at $25,633,216.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $5,329,077.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 98,590 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $10,238,571.50.

On Friday, February 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total transaction of $13,970,689.45.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 13,009 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $1,139,198.13.

On Thursday, January 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 39,032 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $3,418,032.24.

RNG stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,654.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $109.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in RingCentral by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

