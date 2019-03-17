Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of LSC Communications worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LSC Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LKSD stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. LSC Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.70 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 19.42%. LSC Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

