Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $486,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $521,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 800,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 400,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 248.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 746,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 230.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 1,499,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $18.10 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

