Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) will post $36.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $38.73 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies reported sales of $35.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full-year sales of $140.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $141.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RVLT remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 1,137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 418,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175,954 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

